LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels down Minocqua, 7-3

From left, the Hodags' Brad Comer (2) slides under the tag of Minocqua catcher Sam Killian to score in Monday's game at Stafford Field. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Rebels Legion baseball team scored seven unanswered runs in the first five innings Monday night on the way to winning in Great Northern Legion Conference action at home over Minocqua, 7-3.

The Rebels took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a 2-RBI double by Tyler Blomdahl.

With the bases loaded in the third inning, the Rebels then added three runs on an RBI single by Kurt Zuiker and a 2-RBI double by Tait Spencer.

The Rebels loaded up the bases again in the top of the fifth when Spencer walked to bring in a run and Brandon Hess grounded out to score another runner for a 7-0 lead.

Minocqua starter T.J. Ullius left the mound after five innings and recorded the loss, giving up six earned runs out of the seven scored on seven hits with six walks while striking out three.

Rebels starting pitcher Bryce Schickert had a shutout going until the sixth inning when he gave up the three runs, one earned, on one hit. Schickert went 5 2/3 innings in a winning effort in which he allowed only two hits while walking eight and striking out four.

Rebels reliever Easton Senoraske pitched the final 1 1/3 innings without giving up a run or a hit with two walks and a strikeout.

The win improved the Rebels’ overall season record to 7-2 going into Wednesday’s home game against Medford.

Rhinelander 7, Minocqua 3

Minocqua            0-0-0 0-0-3 0 – 3 2 1

Rhinelander       2-0-3 0-2-0 X – 7 7 2

WP–Bryce Schickert; LP–T.J. Ullius

At left, the Rebels' Brad Quade swings away in Monday's home game against Minocqua. The Rebels Josh Randolph approaches third base in Monday's home game against Minocqua. The Hodags' Bryce Schickert delivers a pitch in Monday's home game against Minocqua. The Rebels' Matt Rudolph hauls in a ground ball at third base in Monday's home game against Minocqua. The Rebels' Bryce Schickert delivers a pitch in Monday's home game against Minocqua.
The Rebels' Matt Rudolph hauls in a ground ball at third base in Monday's home game against Minocqua.
