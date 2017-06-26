Obituary: Wesley “Bob” Yike

Wesley “Bob” H. Yike, age 94 of Rhinelander, died Friday, June 23, 2017 at his residence.  Bob was born in March 1, 1923 in Sugar Camp to Homer and Ida (Bossi) Yike. He served in the Army during WWII. Bob is survived by his wife, Marie; daughters, Sandra (Dennis) Strong of Sugar Camp and Constance Shevy of Rib Mountain; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters. A funeral service was held June 26. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)

