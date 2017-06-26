Obituary: Sander “Sandy” Scheeler

Sander “Sandy” Scheeler, age 76 of Rhinelander, died Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, Fla. He was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Rhinelander to Gerald and Helen (Schiller) Scheeler.

Sandy is survived by his wife, Cherylene “Char” Scheeler of Rhinelander; a daughter, Tiffany Schmitt of Weston; a son, Jesse (Tiffany) Scheeler of Shiocton; step-son, John Guyer; three grandchildren; and sister, Sherry Rouse of Armstrong Creek..

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Marilyn Hurlbutt.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. Richard Krahn officiating. Visitation will be 4–7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Carlson Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. (Carlson Funeral Home)