Obituary: Jean Elenore Freund

Jean Elenore Freund, age 74 of Rhinelander, died Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk. Jean was born March 20, 1943, to Robert and Kathryn (Richardson) Cook in Rhinelander.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Buzz) Dickison of Rhinelander; sons, Michael R. Freund and Gary Freund both of Rhinelander; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Patrick (Wanita) Cook and Michael (Janet) Cook. both of Rhinelander; special friend, Mike Gropengiser; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and Thomas; and sister, Muriel “Mert” Fleury.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Hall in Rhinelander. Everyone attending is asked to bring a dish to pass. (Carlson Funeral Home)