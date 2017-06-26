Obituary: Frank “Dan” Carlson

Frank “Dan” Carlson, age 64 of Rhinelander, died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 20, 2017. He was born May, 10, 1953, in Wausau to Donald and Emily “Dollie” Carlson.

Dan is survived by his mother, Dollie Carlson of Rhinelander; his sister, Dr. Diane Carlson (Reid Buell) of Sacramento, Cal.; his brother, Ted Carlson of Rhinelander; a niece, a nephew, and one cousin. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Carlson.

Visitation for Dan will take place 4–7 p.m. Monday, June 26 at the Carlson Funeral Home. Red Pine tree saplings will be available for visitors to take and plant in memory of Dan’s commitment to the growth and management of our Northern forests. Private burial will take place in Forest Home Cemetery.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family would suggest support of a memorial in Dan’s name for the benefit of Wild Instincts Wildlife Rehab Center and contributions may be directed in care of his family. (Carlson Funeral Home)