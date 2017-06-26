LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels lead late, then lose at Mosinee

Rhinelander now 6-2 overall

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After taking the lead in the top of seventh Friday, the Rhinelander Rebels Legion baseball team gave up two runs in the bottom of the inning and lost at Mosinee, 4-3.

Mosinee scored first with two runs in the third inning. Jace Baumann reached base on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second when Matt Olson made it to first on an error. Both runners then moved into scoring position on a wild pitch by Rebels starter Jacob DeMeyer. Baumann scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Freiboth and Olson reached home on a single by Zach Bednar.

The Rebels got a run back in the top of the fourth on back-to-back hits with two outs when Cole Spaulding singled and Josh Randolph doubled off of Bednar, who relieved Baumann after three shutout innings starting on the mound.

The game deadlocked at 2-2 in the top of the fifth when the Rebels added another run. Easton Senoraske led off with a single and advanced to second on an error before making it to third on a wild pitch by Bednar and scoring on a single by DeMeyer.

The Rebels put together three hits to score a run and take the lead in the top of the seventh. Senoraske and DeMeyer each singled before a double by Brad Quade brought Senoraske home.

Senoraske relieved DeMeyer on the mound after five innings and was one out away from winning the game when he gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh. With the bases loaded, Senoraske walked Olson to bring home the tying run and then gave up an RBI single to Freiboth that ended the game.

DeMeyer gave up two unearned runs on four hits with eight walks while striking out five for no decision. Senoraske allowed two earned runs on three hits with four walks and a strikeout in recording the loss.

Baumann allowed only one hit with three walks and a hit batter while striking out two in three shutout innings. Bednar picked up the win after giving up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven.

The Rebels’ overall season record dropped to 6-2 going into Monday night’s home game against Minocqua.

Mosinee 4, Rebels 3

Rhinelander 0-0-0 1-1-0 1 – 3 8 4

Mosinee 0-0-2 0-0-0 2 – 4 7 2

WP–Zach Bednar; LP–Easton Senoraske