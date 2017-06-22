Top five warrants – June 23, 2017

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Steven M. Sadnick, Jr., 27, Male/White. Failure to pay operating motor vehicle without insurance; BOND: $406.50. Joseph M. Turnquist, 36, Male/White. Failure to appear criminal damage to property; BODY ONLY. Isaiah A. Moren, 20, Male/White. Failure to pay OWI; BOND: $1,194.50. Al M. Crowe, 36, Male/Native American. Failure to pay theft of movable property; BOND: $484. Morgan T.R. Chapman, 19, Female/White. Failure to pay underage drinking; BOND: $536.50.
