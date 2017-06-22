Northwoods United Way seeks donations to stuff the bus

Star Journal Report

It seems the school year just ended, but the Northwoods United Way is preparing for the fall. Its school supply donation event, “Stuff the Bus,” takes place Aug. 29 from 2-6 p.m. in the Rhinelander Walmart parking lot.

“Individuals are encouraged to ‘Buy Two-Give One’ when shopping for their back to school supplies this year,” said Nancy Sattler, executive director for Northwoods United Way. “Businesses that conduct their own school supply drives in the weeks leading up to the event are encouraged to bring the items collected to the bus, also. This will allow us to get the product sorted for the school district to easily distribute.”

The goal of the drive is to ensure all students are on equal footing when school starts. Many children look forward to having new school supplies on the first day of school, but that isn’t always possible for children whose families can’t afford these items.

“You can help by simply picking up an extra package of paper, pens or other school supplies and bringing them to our bus on Aug. 29,” Sattler added.

Bowen’s Bus Service is donating the use of a bus and Walmart is allowing the use of the parking lot for the afternoon. For more information, call Sattler at 715-202-3344 or email nwuway@newnorth.net.