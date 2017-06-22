Let’s Go Fishing gears up for a summer of fun

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Let’s Go Fishing Northwoods (LGF) chapter is beginning its fifth summer of providing fresh air, open water and socialization for area seniors, all taking place on a custom LGF pontoon boat.

“It’s actually therapy,” said chapter president Mark Schroeder. “Seniors experience new found freedom out on the water. The fresh air relieves loneliness, and they can socialize with people their own age.”

While the non-profit organization provides free rides for many organizations, including veterans, scouts, youth and disabled groups, the clientele is primarily individuals from assisted living facilities. Board member Karen Ewert, who said she has worked in senior care facilities, said being on the boat sparks memories.

“The first time I went on a Let’s Go Fishing cruise, I couldn’t believe it,” Ewert said. “People who didn’t talk, were talking, there was a 102-year old man who, before we knew it, was catching fish!”

The organization’s spring kickoff fundraiser was held last month at Rocky’s Roadhouse. The restaurant donated proceeds from their fish fry, and LGF raffled off prizes. Including a $500 donation from Rocky’s, Schroeder said the organization netted around $3,000 for the one-night event.

Schroeder said the organization is always looking for volunteer captains and mates. Anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation can visit Rhinelander.lgfws.com.