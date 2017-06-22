Keeping the bands marching

Star Journal Report

Ripco Credit Union is once again supporting the Rhinelander Fourth of July Parade, this year by sponsoring the Seymour High School Marching Band.

Marching bands are the heart of any parade, said Diane Sowinski, Ripco Credit Union Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. Were glad we can help bring this band Rhinelander.

From right, Ripco Credit Union Director of Member Services Colleen Merrill presents an $800 check to Dale Schlieve, parade organizer. The 2017 parade begins at 11 a.m. July 4. For more details, visit explorerhinelander.com/events.