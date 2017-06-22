Keeping the bands marching

Submitted photo.

Star Journal Report

Ripco Credit Union is once again supporting the Rhinelander Fourth of July Parade, this year by sponsoring the Seymour High School Marching Band.

Marching bands are the heart of any parade, said Diane Sowinski, Ripco Credit Union Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. Were glad we can help bring this band Rhinelander.

From right, Ripco Credit Union Director of Member Services Colleen Merrill presents an $800 check to Dale Schlieve, parade organizer. The 2017 parade begins at 11 a.m. July 4. For more details, visit explorerhinelander.com/events.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Rhinelander takes in over $83,000 in first-quarter PRAT revenue

Comments comments

Suspects in drug bust revealed

Comments comments