Keeping the bands marching

Star Journal Report
Ripco Credit Union is once again supporting the Rhinelander Fourth of July Parade, this year by sponsoring the Seymour High School Marching Band.
Marching bands are the heart of any parade, said Diane Sowinski, Ripco Credit Union Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. Were glad we can help bring this band Rhinelander.
From right, Ripco Credit Union Director of Member Services Colleen Merrill presents an $800 check to Dale Schlieve, parade organizer. The 2017 parade begins at 11 a.m. July 4. For more details, visit explorerhinelander.com/events.