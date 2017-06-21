Woman killed in Crandon; investigation continues

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Forest County Sheriff’s Department, Crandon Police Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Response Team are investigating the early morning death of a 25-year old woman in the city of Crandon.

According to a Forest County press release, officers were called to a residence in Crandon at 4 a.m. Wednesday for a disturbance that involved a gun shot.

Three subjects were reportedly taken into custody from the residence and are being held pending investigation. Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident and that the public is in no danger.