Summer Solstice is Tuesday, June 20!

The sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Cancer, or 23-and-a-half degrees north latitude

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

For all of us living in the Northern Hemisphere, today is the Summer Solstice, which is the longest day of the year. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Northern Wisconsin will experience 15.5 to 16 hours of daylight. For the folks living in the Arctic Circle and some Northern European nations, the sun will not set at all.

Solstice means ‘sun-stopping.’ The point on the horizon where the sun appears to rise and set stops and reverses direction after today, according to timeanddate.com. The website also notes that after today, the sun follows a lower and lower path through the sky each day in the Northern Hemisphere until it reaches a point where there are equal hours of day and night. This will happen in September, known as the September Equinox.

But September is a long way off, so enjoy the long, warm days of summer while they’re here!