Obituary: William Terence O’Brien

William Terence O’Brien, 54, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as a result of a tragic accident while on a business trip in the Bahamas. William was born in Rhinelander May 21, 1963, the son of Patricia Heck O’Brien & Robert E. O’Brien. He was a graduate of Rhinelander High School Class of 1981 and alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. For the past 30+ years, Bill worked as a dedicated, key sales representative with Thomas J. Finnegan Company.

Bill’s passion for life was dedicated to his faith, serving his community, the Green Bay Packers, and rocking out to music maybe just a bit too loudly. Bill was a man of adventure, the life of every party, and a friend to all. When he wasn’t on the water, boating and enjoying the sunshine, he would play a round of golf when he could, downhill ski snowy slopes, and explore the depths of the ocean scuba diving.

Above all else, Bill loved his family and he cherished every moment spent with them; from taking in Broadway shows with his daughter, Sarah; attending Rock ‘n’ Roll concerts with his son, Keith; being a Papa to his granddaughter, Bailey; jet setting to exciting locations with his wife, Colette; or vacationing together as a family. Bill thrived at creating unique memories for all to treasure.

Bill is survived by his wife, Colette; his daughter, Sarah; his son, Keith (Tabitha); and granddaughter, Bailey. He is further survived by his sister, Tracey O’Brien Barnes (William), of Rhinelander, nieces Lauren and Madeline Barnes, mother-in-law, Brenda Mondin, sister-in-law Lauren Thorne (Jason), nephew Derek Thorne, and family cat Jasmine “Jazzie,” in addition to many other relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The visitation for Bill will take place at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main Street, Plymouth, Mich., 48170 on Sunday, June 25 from 2–9 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26 at St. Kenneth Church in Plymouth, Mich., with the Pastor, Father Tom Belczak, as the celebrant. Bill will be in state at the church from 10–10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be directed to the organization Bill spent time packaging meals for annually – Meals of Hope Marco Island (MOHMI), mailed to Bill Morris, P.O. Box 2056, Marco Island, Florida, 34146.