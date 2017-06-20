Build a Better World… or dessert!

Just a few of the 13 entries for the Rhinelander District Library's "Build a Better Dessert" contest. The event marked the beginning of the Young AdultAdult summer reading program.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

It’s summer! At the Rhinelander District Library, that means only one thing: time to begin the Summer Reading Program. On June 20, however, summer also meant dessert. Beautifully decorated desserts.

As a kickoff to the Young Adult and Adult reading program, the library staff held a dessert decorating contest. The only condition was that the decoration represented the theme, Build a Better World.

“We were pretty excited about the turnout,” said Library staff Cindy Weddle. “This is a good way to kick off the summer reading program.”

‘Build a Better World’ is the theme for libraries across the country. Each library is responsible for the activities that run through July 28. Adults and young adults in the community can win books and weekly prizes. Every book that is read with a brief review written is worth a chance to win a Chamber Bucks prize.

“The weekly prizes focus on being green, recycling, fair trade,” Weddle said. “And all year we have been celebrating the Festival of Nations; every Tuesday we feature a dessert from a different culture.”

There are also many activities for the children’s summer reading program. For more information, stop by the Rhinelander District Library, 106 N. Stevens St., call 715-365-1070 or visit RhinelanderLibrary.org.

The cakes were cut and consumed after voting closed. Library patrons voted on their favorite decorated dessert. Each week during the Summer Reading Program a different non-profit organization is invited to set up a display in the library. Thirteen creative desserts were entered into the contest.
<
>
Each week during the Summer Reading Program a different non-profit organization is invited to set up a display in the library.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Summer Solstice is Tuesday, June 20!

Comments comments

County committee awards bid for health/aging parking paving

Comments comments

LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels go 4-0 to win their own invite

Comments comments

Rhinelander Swim Club competes at Badger State

Comments comments