Build a Better World… or dessert!

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

It’s summer! At the Rhinelander District Library, that means only one thing: time to begin the Summer Reading Program. On June 20, however, summer also meant dessert. Beautifully decorated desserts.

As a kickoff to the Young Adult and Adult reading program, the library staff held a dessert decorating contest. The only condition was that the decoration represented the theme, Build a Better World.

“We were pretty excited about the turnout,” said Library staff Cindy Weddle. “This is a good way to kick off the summer reading program.”

‘Build a Better World’ is the theme for libraries across the country. Each library is responsible for the activities that run through July 28. Adults and young adults in the community can win books and weekly prizes. Every book that is read with a brief review written is worth a chance to win a Chamber Bucks prize.

“The weekly prizes focus on being green, recycling, fair trade,” Weddle said. “And all year we have been celebrating the Festival of Nations; every Tuesday we feature a dessert from a different culture.”

There are also many activities for the children’s summer reading program. For more information, stop by the Rhinelander District Library, 106 N. Stevens St., call 715-365-1070 or visit RhinelanderLibrary.org.