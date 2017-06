Rhinelander Swim Club competes at Badger State

FOR THE STAR JOURNAL

Ten Rhinelander Swim Club members competed in the Badger State Games June 10-11 in Wausau. Every swimmer in the club came home with at least one medal for either individual or relay event competition.

Jack Antonuk, 12, broke four club records at the meet— one of which had been in place for 36 years.

RESULTS

Jack Antonuk, 12, first place, 200-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly, 100-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke; first place mixed 400-meter freestyle relay.

Ella Cordy, 12, 11th place, 200-meter freestyle, 500-meter freestyle;14th 200-meter individual medley; 16th 50-meter breaststroke, 100-meter breaststroke; 17th 50-meter backstroke; 21st 100-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle; third, mixed 400*meter freestyle.

Shawn Denis, 10, third place, 100-meter individual medley; sixth 50-meter breaststroke, 100-meter freestyle; fourth mixed-meter 400-meter freestyle relay.

Emma Houg, 8, second place, 25-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke; third, 50-meter butterfly, 100-meter freestyle; fourth, 25-meter butterfly, 100-meter individual medley, fifth, 50-meter freestyle.

Lisa Kennedy, 13, seventh place, 100-meter backstroke, eighth, 50-meter freestyle; ninth, 200-meter backstroke; 10th 200-meter breaststroke; 15th 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke; 20th 100-meter freestyle relay: first 200-meter freestyle; second 400-meter freestyle.

Vivian Lamers, 8, second place, 25-meter butterfly; fourth, 50-meter breaststroke; seventh, 50-meter freestyle’ eighth 100-meter individual medley.

Sage Schultz, 12, third place, 100-meter butterfly; 10th 500-meter freestyle; 11th 200-meter individual medley, 13th 100-meter breaststroke.

Abi Winnicki, 11, fourth place, 500-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley; sixth, 100-meter freestyle; seventh 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter backstroke; eighth, 50-meter butterfly, 100-meter individual medley; ninth, 50-meter breast stroke; first, 200-meter freestyle relay, mixed 400-meter freestyle relay, 200-meter individual medley relay.

Makenna Winnicki, 14, second place, 100-meter backstroke; third, 200-meter butterfly, 100-meter backstroke, 200-meter backstroke; sixth, 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle; seventh, 200-meter individual medley, 200-meter freestyle; first, 400-meter and 200-meter freestyle relays, 200-meter individual medley relay.

Ellyse Younker, 10, twelfth place, 50-meter butterfly; second, 200-meter individual medley relay.