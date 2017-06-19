LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels go 4-0 to win their own invite

Rhinelander improves to 6-1 overall

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Rebels Legion baseball team used its home field to its advantage last weekend when Rhinelander won all four games it played at Stafford Field to win the Rebel Invite.

The Rebels, who outscored their four opponents 44-5, opened the tournament Friday night with a 16-1 victory in five innings over Mosinee.

At right, the Rebels’ Cole Spaulding beats the throw to Mosinee third baseman Zach Bednar (1) in Friday night’s Rebel Invite tournament game at Stafford Field. Photo by TMK Photography

After holding a four-run lead after three innings, the Rebels broke open the game with nine runs in the top of the fourth when 13 batters went to the plate and tallied six hits that drove in runs with doubles by Josh Randolph and Easton Senoraske and singles by Jacob DeMeyer, Cole Spaulding, Eric Grulke and Kurt Zuiker.

The Rebels ended up with 14 hits. Zuiker tallied four of them with three singles and a double. Brad Comer added three more with a single, double and a home run. Spaulding also had a multi-hit game with two singles.

Comer pitched the first four innings to record the victory, allowing an earned run on three hits with four walks and a hit batter while striking out three.

REBELS 12, TOMAHAWK 1

The Rebels led by only a run after five innings Saturday afternoon when they scored five times in the top of the sixth and added five more runs in the seven inning to defeat Tomahawk, 12-1.

After the Rebels loaded the bases in the sixth inning, Brandon Hess walked to bring home a run before Senoraske hit a 2-RBI double, DeMeyer flew out to center field to score a run and Comer hit an RBI double off Tomahawk starting pitcher William Russell.

The Rebels put together five hits in a row to score their five runs in the seventh inning with a solo home run by Zuiker, doubles by Randolph and Senoraske and singles by Tait Spencer and Grulke off Tomahawk reliever Logan Jazdzewski.

Of the Rebels’ 13 hits, Randolph had three of them with Senoraske and Comer adding two hits apiece.

Bryce Schickert pitched all seven innings to record the victory for the Rebels, allowing an unearned run on two hits with two walks while striking out four.

REBELS 10, MINOCQUA 1

The Rebels held a two-run lead after four innings Saturday night before scoring five times in the bottom of the fifth and adding two runs in the sixth inning to defeat Minocqua, 10-1.

After Minocqua starting pitcher T.J. Ullius gave up three runs on eight hits in the first four innings, the Rebels put together four hits in a row in the bottom of the fifth off reliever Brett Slavinsky, who gave up a single to Senoraske, a 2-RBI double to DeMeyer, an RBI double to Comer and a two-run homer to Tyler Blomdahl.

The Rebels’ 13 hits for the game included three from Comer and two each from DeMeyer, Spencer and Grulke.

Matt Rudolph pitched all seven innings to record the victory for the Rebels, allowing an earned run on five hits with three walks and a hit batter while striking out two.

REBELS 6, CHEQUAMEGON 2

The Rebels saved their closest contest of the tournament for last Sunday when they tied the game after three innings and then did the rest of the scoring to defeat Chequamegon, 6-2.

Of the Rebels’ nine hits, Blomdahl and Comer had two apiece.

DeMeyer pitched all seven innings to record the victory, giving up an earned run out of the two scored on four hits with a hit batter while striking out eight.

By sweeping the Rebel Invite, Rhinelander improved its overall season record to 6-1. The Rebels have road games scheduled for Thursday at Clintonville and Friday at Mosinee before playing at home June 26 against Minocqua.

Friday’s game

Rhinelander 16, Mosinee 1

Rhinelander 3-1-1 9-2 – 16 14 0

Mosinee 0-0-1 0-0 – 1 3 5

WP–Brad Comer; Brandon Bernarde

Saturday’s first game

Rhinelander 12, Tomahawk 1

Rhinelander 1-0-0 1-0-5 5 – 12 13 3

Tomahawk 0-0-1 0-0-0 0 – 1 2 0

WP–Bryce Schickert; LP–William Russell

Saturday’s second game

Rhinelander 10, Minocqua 1

Minocqua 1-0-0 0-0-0 0 – 1 5 5

Rhinelander 1-2-0 0-5-2 X – 10 13 1

WP–Matt Rudolph; LP–T.J. Ullius

Sunday’s game

Rhinelander 6, Chequamegon 2

Chequamegon 0-0-2 0-0-0 0 – 2 4 3

Rhinelander 1-0-1 2-1-1 X – 6 9 2

WP–Jacob DeMeyer; LP–Chase Kronberger