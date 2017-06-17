Hwy. 51 crash results in one death

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

One person is dead following a motorcycle versus automobile crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Nokomis.

According to a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a 911 call approximately 5:08 p.m. on Hwy 51 south of Co. Hwy. L. One person was found to be deceased an another was transported by ambulance.

Names are not being released at this time pending completion of the crash investigation and notification of family.

Hwy 51 is currently closed between Co. Hwy. L and Hwy. 8 while the crash investigation continues.

