Top five outstanding warrants – June 16

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Tanya L. Wentworth, 42, Female/White. Fail to pay possession of cocaine. BOND: $241.00. Savannah L. Larson, 25, Female/Native American. Fail to appear disorderly conduct. BODY ONLY. Sterling L. Soman, 22, Male/Native American. Fail to appear resisting an officer. BODY ONLY. Matthew T. Godfrey, 23, Male/White. Theft of movable property. BOND: $271.50. Tammy M. Olcikas, 37, Female/White. Fail to appear disorderly conduct. BODY ONLY.
<
>
Savannah L. Larson, 25, Female/Native American. Fail to appear disorderly conduct. BODY ONLY.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Jail academy offered at Nicolet College

Comments comments

Rhinelander-area man bound over for trial in dog’s death

Comments comments

Four people charged in beating of area man

Comments comments

City Council approves new three-year contract with police union

Comments comments