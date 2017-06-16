Reader questions Rep. Duffy’s question

Editor,

Rep. Sean Duffy, on Fox News Monday, June 12, said, “What the hell are we investigating?” [profanity his]. Proving once again that he is not given to elevated thinking. Since ex-FBI Director Comey told President Trump he was not under investigation, Duffy questioned why the investigation is still underway.

Is this the kind of careless thinking and fawning behavior to the boss we get when we elect a handsome lumberjack-reality-TV performer to high office?

Sean, you work in Congress and inhabit D.C. You are a Republican. And you don’t know why your Republican controlled committees in both Congress and the Senate are investigating the facts surrounding the Russian cyber warfare upon our democracy? As they look to find which American traitors, if any, served the Russian master plan? As they work to find a means of cyber protection for our nation? Go in early some day, ask your committee chairs; while, by the way, special counsel Mueller digs in to see if any American traitors committed crimes. The very Mueller who was a Marine infantry platoon leader in Vietnam and earned two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. How many Stars you got Sean? As a Marine Corps Vietnam Era Vet myself, I am offended at your ignorance of the need for National Security. Semper Fi.

Elmo Roach, PhD, Pelican Lake