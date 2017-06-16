Northwoods United Way to host Leaderfest

Event is open to anyone in Oneida, Vilas, and Forest counties seeking leadership enrichment

FOR THE STAR JOURNAL

The Northwoods United Way, Inc. is hosting the second annual Leaderfest, a one-day event for people interested in gaining professional development and personal enrichment related to leadership, networking with others, and learning about what leadership and volunteer opportunities and needs exist within the tri-county area. The event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Rondele Ranch on Hwy K in Harshaw, 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Everyone, regardless of employment or volunteer status, is welcome to attend. Sponsors include the WPS Foundation and Rondele Ranch.

This year’s event will feature several speakers, including Northwoods United Way president, Brian Fritz; Vice President of Student Affairs at Nicolet College, Kate Ferrel; Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels, who was one of the youngest full-time mayors elected in the country in 2009; and Lloyd Gauthier, Rhinelander police chief and certified John Maxwell Leadership Trainer.

“Leaderfest is a great opportunity for people in northern Wisconsin to network and also to receive some professional training,” said Nancy Sattler, executive director of the Northwoods United Way Inc. “We want to help develop strong leaders. The Northwoods United Way believes that having strong leaders helps to create a strong community.”

Lunch, snacks, and a cheese and wine social will also be included in the event. The cost to attend is $35/person. Registration is available online at https://northwoodsleaderfest.eventbrite.com. Registration by mail is also available. For more information call 715-202-3344, email nwuway@newnorth.net or visit northwoodsunitedway.org.

The Northwoods United Way works to advance the building blocks for a quality life, which are health, income and education. It serves community members in Vilas, Oneida and Forest counties. Currently, the Northwoods United Way provides funding to 27 agencies throughout the three counties. Visit www.northwoodsunitedway.org for a complete list of the agencies supported in 2017.