Leadership Oneida County seeking participants

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Applications are being accepted for the 2017-18 class of Leadership Oneida County. The nine-month program is for anyone involved in the Oneida County community and those who seek to become more involved. Sponsored by University of Wisconsin-Extension and the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Oneida County is tailored to people living and working in the county who are committed to improving the quality of life.

As participants increase their understanding of the county, they work with facilitators to develop their leadership potential.

The program kicks off with a retreat Sept. 21 in Lake Tomahawk. Monthly day-long sessions include a mid-year retreat and year-end graduation in May 2018. Program days are the third Thursday of each month from 8 a.m. –4:30 p.m. The class is limited to 20 individuals; candidates are encouraged to apply early. For more information, including program fees and application materials, visit RhinelanderChamber.com.