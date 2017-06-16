Jail academy offered at Nicolet College

Corrections officers in demand; jobs pay $16–$20 an hour

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Nicolet College will offer a part-time Jail Academy this summer for individuals seeking the training for a career in corrections. Classes will meet Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturdays for 10 weeks on the Nicolet Campus.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone who cannot attend classes during the day Monday through Friday to learn the skills they need to start a career in the corrections field,” said Tim Gerdmann, academy director and criminal justice services specialist at Nicolet.

Instruction and training in this Wisconsin Department of Justice program will cover all elements necessary to work in corrections, including how to admit and fingerprint new prisoners, search a jail cell, use communication skills to diffuse situations, how to physically control inmates, as well as the state laws and administrative codes governing jail operations.

“The program will give students the skills they need to effectively handle the day-to-day tasks along with the not-so-routine issues that crop up in a jail environment,” Gerdmann explained.

Classes begin July 18, and will meet Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Registration deadline is July 5.

For more informationor to register, contact Gerdmann at 715-365-4535 or email tgerdmann@nicoletcollege.edu.