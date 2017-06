The 5th Annual John (Doodie) Loduha Memorial Cribbage Tournament held Saturday, April 29 at Brokers raised donations for the Oneida County Humane Society.

Pet Supplies along with $1,000 cash was raised. Pictured from left, Kim Vandervest, owner of Brokers; Bria Swartout, director of OCHS; and Jamie Rice, event organizer.