Obituary: Robert F. Schroeder

Robert F. Schroeder, age 81 of Rhinelander, died Monday, June 12, 2017 at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1935 in Elgin, Ill., to Frank and Rose (Wendt) Schroeder. He was raised in Crystal Lake, Ill. and was a 1953 graduate of Crystal Lake High School. After high school, Robert enlisted in the Navy where he served for four years. He Joyce Kessler June 10, 1961 and the couple lived in Crystal Lake while Robert attended Northern Illinois University.

Robert earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with a minor in business administration. Robert and Joyce moved to Rhinelander in 1966 where he was employed with the U.S. Forest Service for one year. They then moved to Alaska where Robert was employed with the U.S. Forest Service for three years. Robert earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Alaska and was employed 15 years as the Administrator with the Alaskan State Government.

In 1985, Robert and Joyce retired and moved back to Rhinelander. Robert was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Eagle River, where he had served as president for many years. Robert loved to hunt and fish. During his younger years he played baseball and softball.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; one sister, Jean Schofield of Crystal Lake, Ill.; one brother, Richard (Judy) Schroeder of Meadow Vista, Calif. and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Schroeder of Aurora, Neb.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kenneth Schroeder.

The visitation and service will be held Monday June 19 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Our Savior Lutheran Church located at 223 Silver Lake Road, Eagle River. Pastor Bill Trosien will be officiating. At the conclusion of the service, the folding and presentation of the American flag by representatives of the Navy will take place. (Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists)