Obituary: Audrey Kissinger

Audrey Adele Stefonik Mangles Kissinger, age 87, died June 7, 2017 in Wausau. She was born May 7, 1930 in St. Paul, Minn. Audrey was a graduate of Rhinelander High School and at age 64, graduated from UW-Whitewater.

Audrey is survived by her seven children and five step-children, Bob Mangles, Jim Mangles, Carla Mangles, Bruce Mangles, Corinne (David) Mangles Junker, Mike Mangles, Joe Mangles, Nancy Kissinger, Danny (Angie) Kissinger, Kenny Kissinger, Jane (John) Hernandez, Janet (Dale) Bucholtz; 25 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Vincent Mangles on Aug. 8, 1969 and John Henry Kissinger on Aug. 1, 2010.

Audrey’s last employment was in a brain injury rehab center in Waterford, where she worked as a staff member and supervisor. Audrey was an excellent cook, but never used a recipe, so when she was asked how to make something, we were told to use “some” or a “schnook” of a certain ingredient. She enjoyed camping, gardening, walking outdoors, animals, her family, and reading. Audrey was helpful and kind to others by making soup and collecting food for the homeless and needy. Audrey was a strong woman who went through many hard times which helped her to become tough and wise from her experiences. Many had lived better lives because of her kindness. She will be missed.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, with visitation from 10–11 a.m., at St. Kunegunda Catholic Church in Sugar Camp. (Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home)