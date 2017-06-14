Four people charged in beating of area man

Face charges of aggravated battery and false imprisonment

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Four area individuals face felony charges in connection with the beating of a man at a party in the town of Crescent Monday night that allegedly resulted in multiple fractures to his face.

Appearing in Oneida County Circuit Court Wednesday were Richard E.P. Jorgensen, 20, of Rhinelander, Jordan L. Smazal, 19, of Wausau and Danny D. Provo, 19, of Tomahawk, all of whom were charged with felony aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, felony false imprisonment and failing to aid a victim or report a crime, a misdemeanor. Jacob R. Beachboard, 20, of Rhinelander, was charged with aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm and failing to aid a victim or report a crime.

< > Beachboard

According to the criminal complaint, shortly before midnight June 12, an Oneida County resident reported that an injured individual was dropped off at his home in Rhinelander. Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies who responded indicated the victim had significant bruises and swelling to his face. The victim reportedly told deputies that he was “beat up” at a party, and identified Jorgensen and Provo as two of his attackers.

Deputies also stated in the complaint that while at the scene of the party, Jorgensen arrived and admitted to being present during the kicking of the victim and driving the victim in the trunk of a gray Ford Taurus to Sugar Camp and then to Crescent before returning to the party.

Smazal reportedly admitted to kicking the victim and being with Jorgensen to transport the victim, and told deputies that Beachboard was also involved in the beating. Smazal also indicated that after the victim was beaten, he was dragged to a shed, placed in a lawn chair, given pizza, and then dragged to and placed in the trunk of the car for transport.

Provo admitted to being present while the victim was kicked and to riding in the car to transport him in the trunk of the car to Sugar Camp and Crescent.

As of Wednesday evening, Jorgensen is jailed on a $1,500 cash bond, Smazal remains jailed on a $1,000 cash bond, Beachboard is in jail on a $1,000 cash bond and Provo is in jail on a $1,250 signature bond.

Aggravated battery, a Class E Felony, carries a maximum prison term of 10 years and five years extended supervision. False imprisonment, a Class H Felony, has a maximum three years in prison, followed by three years extended supervision.

Jorgensen is set to appear in court June 15; the other defendants are scheduled for adjourned initial appearances June 19.