Sex offender released to Oneida County

Abel Jump

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Police Department is notifying the public that a convicted sex offender has been released from prison and will be placed in Oneida County on supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections—Probation and Parole office in Rhinelander.

According to the police department press release, Abel Jump, age 27, was convicted in 2012 of child enticement. He was sentenced to five years of incarceration for sending explicit messages to a 16-year old female acquaintance via social media, and attempting to arrange sexual activity at a hotel.

Jump will reportedly be on supervision until June 19, 2022. Upon release he will be placed on the Intensive Supervision Program and will be required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry until 2037. The WI Sex Offender Registry can be found at www.WiDOCoffenders.org.