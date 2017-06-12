Obituary: Don D. Bartels

Don D. Bartels, age 81 of Rhinelander, died Friday, June 9, 2017, at home and in the company of his family. He was born Sept. 13, 1935, in New Holstein to Edgar and Serena (Reiser) Bartels.

Don graduated from Wauwatosa High School. In 1960, he joined the West Allis Police Department as a patrol officer. He later became a detective and served with the department for 31 years. Don was then able to realize his dream of retiring to the Rhinelander area. He married Susan PeLong July 20, 1968, in Rhinelander and they celebrated nearly 49 years together. Don loved life on Pine Lake enjoying nature, boat rides, and the view from his deck.

Don is survived by his wife, Susan Bartels of Rhinelander; his children, Michelle (Mike) Malkovich of Greenfield, Steven (Rachelle) Bartels of New Berlin, Douglas (Joelle) Bartels of Middle Inlet, Deborah Bartels and Tami Bartels both of San Diego, Calif. and Lauren (Rickie) Martin of Naples, Fla.; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild due to arrive any day; and a sister, Elaine (Dean) Fergus of Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for Don will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Rhinelander with Rev. Gary Wilner officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. (Carlson Funeral Home)