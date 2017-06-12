LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels topped by Tomahawk, 9-8

Rhinelander drops to 2-1 overall

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After overcoming a four-run deficit after three innings Friday, the Rhinelander Rebels Legion baseball team gave up a pair of runs in the top of the seventh and ended up losing in Great Northern Legion Conference play at Stafford Field to Tomahawk, 9-8.

Tomahawk scored twice in the top of the first with an RBI double by Isaac Weber and an RBI single by Jake Ruid off Rebels starting pitcher Brad Comer.

The Rebels got a run back in the first inning when Jacob DeMeyer singled, advanced to second when Comer was hit by a pitch, stole third base and reached home when Kurt Zuiker was walked by Tomahawk starting pitcher Eli Wurl.

Wurl gave up three hits in a row with two outs in the bottom of the second when the Rebels took a 3-2 lead after Easton Senoraske singled and scored on a double by DeMeyer, who scored on a double by Comer.

Tomahawk regained the lead in the top of the third with five runs on six hits that included singles by Shawn Dirkx, Ruid, Jakob Kahle, Matt Bartz and Garrett Schulz and a double by Jacob Matti. That was the final inning on the mound for Comer, who ended up with no decision after giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits with a walk while striking out one.

The Rebels were able to tie the game at 7-7 in the fourth inning when DeMeyer and Comer each singled and both scored on a double by Tyler Blomdahl, who scored on a double by Cole Spaulding before Spaulding stole third and reached home on a single by Zuiker. Wurl left the mound after allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits with a walk and two hit batters while striking out three.

With Ruid pitching in relief of Wurl, the Rebels pulled ahead by a run in the sixth inning when Blomdahl singled with two outs and reached home after Ruid walked the next three batters.

Rebels reliever Brandon Hess had pitched three scoreless innings before the top of the seventh when Tomahawk scored two runs on three hits that included a double by Kahle and singles by Cole Feest and Schultz.

The Rebels weren’t able to tie or take the lead in their final time at bat in the bottom of the seventh when the only player to reach base was Senoraske on an error.

Ruid picked up the pitching victory for Tomahawk for three innings of work, allowing an earned run on two hits with three walks while striking out three. Hess threw the final four innings and took the loss, giving up two earned runs on four hits with two walks while striking out four.

The loss was the first defeat this season for the Rebels, who dropped to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the GNLC going into Monday’s game at Medford.

Tomahawk 9, Rhinelander 8

Tomahawk 2-0-5 0-0-0 2 – 9 14 1

Rhinelander 1-2-0 4-0-1 0 – 8 12 0

WP–Jake Ruid; LP–Brandon Hess