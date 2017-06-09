Viewpoint: Former Nativity principal says goodbye

Editor,

For the past 16 years, I have had the privilege of serving as the principal of Nativity Catholic School (formerly Rhinelander Catholic Central), here in the community of Rhinelander.

During my tenure I have been fortunate to work with amazing students, dedicated staff, and supportive parents as together, we provided opportunities and experiences for students so they would grow to be successful, compassionate people. I was able to collaborate with many in the School District of Rhinelander to improve communications between our schools and provide the academic guidance for the students at Nativity Catholic when they entered the public school system as freshmen. My experience serving on the Partners in Education Committee taught me valuable lessons about the community– its businesses, industries, and the commitment to those who spend their lives here. Finally, I was part of a parish community who shared its faith and strength with not only me, but all those who entered the doors of the church.

However, as change is an important component to the growth of individuals as well as organizations, it is now time for me to move on. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my time here. I wish nothing but the best for the students, present and future, as they grow in knowledge and skills during their academic journeys. For those former students who are now on their own paths of life, know that you are wished all the success you deserve. And to the entire community of Rhinelander, I ask you to be confident in the directions you take in the years to come, because what you do will have a tremendous impact on the children, and they are your future. Remember…it’s all about the kids…always.

Shirley Heise, Lake Tomahawk