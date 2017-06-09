Top Oneida County Warrants – June 9, 2017

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Kane A. Borchardt, 30, Male/Native American; Failure to pay operating while suspended. BOND: $278.50. Megan L. Scott, 24, Female/White; failure to pay operating without insurance. BOND: $228.50. Nicholas J. Rosemark, 20, Male/Native American; failure to pay disorderly conduct. BOND: $386. Benjamin J. Rizzo, 30, Male/White; failure to pay operating while suspended. BOND: $203.30. Chrystal M. Poupart, 27, Female/Native American; failure to pay operating while suspended. BOND: $203.30.
