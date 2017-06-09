Teachers and tutors invited to literacy training

The Literacy Task Force of Northern Wisconsin is seeking participants for its annual literacy training workshop. The event is for anyone considering being a reading tutor for children, youth or adults, teachers working to address the needs of striving readers and anyone who would like a deeper knowledge of decoding, word attack and spelling strategies.

The literacy training workshop takes place July 31–Aug. 2 at Nicolet College Workforce Training Center in Rhinelander, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. This year, Tammy Tillotson, co-founder of the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin and a dyslexia expert, will teach an advanced literacy course. Using multisensory instructional methods, this advanced course builds an understanding of how prefixes, suffixes, and roots are formed and used in the English language.

Participants will observe model lessons and prepare sample lesson plans. The course is designed to improve teachers’ or tutors’ skills in teaching reading, spelling, and writing to individuals of any age who have been unsuccessful using traditional approaches, or who are considered “at-risk.”

Filled with practical strategies based on documented best practice, this course offers participants multiple opportunities to observe demonstration lessons, and to prepare and practice sample lesson plans. The skills built in this course are applicable to interventions and to general education classrooms, where they will provide balance to literature-based reading approaches. This training will enhance the skills of those teachers or tutors with experience and provide basic training for those who are new or are looking for a refresher.

Tuition for the workshop is $150 (or $78.31 for participants over age 62); materials will be offered for purchase for under $108. One graduate credit through Viterbo University will be available. For more information, call Peggy Steber at 715-367-2090 or email her at ste@newnorth.net, or contact instructor Tammy Tillotson at 715-215-0407 or ttillotson5@gmail.com. Please call the Nicolet College Continuing Education Department at 715-365-4544 or 800-544-3039 (Ext. 4544) to register by phone for class # 3075 using a credit card. If you wish to register by mail, visit literacytaskforce.org and choose the link for the printable registration form. The Literacy Task Force of Northern Wisconsin hopes you’ll join us in extending a helping hand to all striving readers.