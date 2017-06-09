Summer breakfast, lunch free for all children

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The School District of Rhinelander is once again sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under.

“This program fills a void created when school breakfasts and lunches are not available,” said SDR food service director Patricia Karaba. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The goal is to provide nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

Crescent

Breakfast 7:45– 8:10 a.m.

Lunch 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Pelican

Breakfast 8–8:20 a.m.

Lunch 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

JWMS

Breakfast 8:05–8:25 a.m.

Lunch 11:40 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

Crescent, Pelican and James Williams Middle School will be serving the free meals this summer on weekdays June 12– July 7; no meals served July 4.

Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well. For more information, contact Pat Karaba at 715-365-9500.