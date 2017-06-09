Staff addition, promotion announced at the YMCA

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The YMCA of the Northwoods has announced the recent promotion of Jennifer Chiamulera as Wellness Director. Chiamulera has been with the Y for five years, and has a Bachelor of Science degree in dietetics and is a certified personal trainer.

Jennifer Chiamulera

“She displays passion and enthusiasm in all the events and programs she has created over the past five years,” said CFO, Toni Jaskowiak. “We are confident she will bring that commitment to the Wellness Director position.”

Chiamulera said she is excited for her new position, and believes that “every person, young or old, deserves access to quality nutrition and fitness resources that improve happiness and quality of life.” She began her new duties June 1.

Matthew Steingraber

New to the YMCA of the Northwoods is director of aquatics, youth and family programs, Matthew Steingraber. Originally from Manawa, Steingraber has a Master’s degree in sport management with an emphasis on coaching. He has held a variety of positions in the athletic and fitness industry over the past seven years.

“Matt brings a wealth of education and experience to our Y,” Jaskowiak said. “We are excited to give him the opportunity to grow our programming.

Steingraber started his new career with the Y June 1.