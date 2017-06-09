News Briefs

Woman’s Club offers grant opportunities

Local organizations looking for project funding can submit applications until July 8 to the GFWC-Rhinelander Woman’s Club. A letter including the name of the organization, its mission and proposed project or program, including the amount of requested funds and personal contact information, can be sent to GFWC-Rhinelander Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 272, Rhinelander, WI 54501.

Proposed projects may take place from Sept. 2017–Sept. 2018. Funds will be available this fall.

2016 grant awards ranged from $100 to $4,500. The GFWC Rhinelander Woman’s Club currently has 70 members. It has been actively supporting community causes since its inception 119 years ago. The club was organized in 1898 when 20 women interested in study, fellowship, and improving the city formed the Rhinelander Woman’s Club. Its first project involved the purchasing 300 books for the city’s first library.

Friends of the Library anniversary and dessert decorating contest

The Rhinelander District Library Friends of the Library will celebrate their first anniversary with coffee and dessert June 20 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. The desserts will be from the “Build a Better World” Dessert Decoration Contest. Pick up a contest registration form at the library by the end of the day June 13.

Entrants are free to decorate a cake, cookies or whatever they choose, using the “Build a Better World” theme. Desserts must be at the library, 106 N. Stevens St., for judging by 9:30 a.m., June 20. Contact the library for more information, 715-365-1070.

Free car seat inspections

Car seats, booster seats and seat belts are the law in Wisconsin. Car seat information is easy to find, but often not as easy for parents and caregivers to decide which seat is best for their child.

The Oneida County Health Department is sponsoring Free car seat inspections and assistance June 26, 4-6 p.m. at the Rhinelander Fire Department, 128 W. Frederick St. Follow “best practices” as suggested by most pediatricians by visiting www.safekidswi.org.