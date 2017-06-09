Family Fishing Day fun

Family Fishing Day brought 350 youth and adults to Hodag Park June 3. Twenty hands-on stations related to the sport of fishing were set up by various community organizations and businesses. Event organizers included John Kubisiak, Tom Melnarik, Nick Olcikas and the Oneida County 4-H program.
If you missed it, check out the photo gallery! Photos by TMK Photography.
<
>
From left, United Steelworkers Union, Local 15 representative Tom Olcikas, Nick Olcikas and participants Cole and Kaden Worrall. USW donated $500 to the event to purchase minnow buckets given away to youth in attendance.