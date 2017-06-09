Family Fishing Day fun

Getting ready to fish.

Family Fishing Day brought 350 youth and adults to Hodag Park June 3. Twenty hands-on stations related to the sport of fishing were set up by various community organizations and businesses. Event organizers included John Kubisiak, Tom Melnarik, Nick Olcikas and the Oneida County 4-H program.

If you missed it, check out the photo gallery! Photos by TMK Photography.

Kids had the opportunity to try out a fire hose, courtesy of the Pine Lake Fire Department. Pine Lake firefighters let the kids try out a fire hose. Keith Worrall showed a variety of pan fish bait. Collin Buckley showed some Muskie baits. Oneida County Sheriff's Department deputies were also in attendance. From left, United Steelworkers Union, Local 15 representative Tom Olcikas, Nick Olcikas and participants Cole and Kaden Worrall. USW donated $500 to the event to purchase minnow buckets given away to youth in attendance. Casting out a line. Colton Hall plays with a big (wood) fish hook. Let's Go Fishing Northwoods chapter provided pontoon rides. Getting ready to fish. Attendees had the opportunity to learn how to tie a hook from Boy Scout Pack 672. Boy Scouts Pack 672 was on hand to teach youngsters how to tie hooks. Fun-Dah's Frozen Treats was another of the vendors on site. There were even fish cleaning lessons. Myla Fraser participates in the minnow races. A youngster's face shows a look of concentration as she hoses down Boom Lake under the watchful eye of a Pine Lake volunteer firefighter.
