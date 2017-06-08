LEGION BASEBALL: Rebels rout Minocqua, 14-4

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Two days after going into extra innings to win a low-scoring season opener at home against Merrill, the Rhinelander Rebels Legion baseball team broke a 2-2 tie after three innings and ended up winning Wednesday at Minocqua, 14-4.

Rebels starting pitcher Jacob DeMeyer worked the first five innings and recorded the victory, allowing an earned run out of the three he gave up on three hits with four walks and a hit batter while striking out seven. Minocqua starter Ryan McEnroe threw 4 1/3 innings and took the loss, giving up four earned runs out of the seven he was charged for on four hits with three walks and two hit batters while striking out five.

The Rebels picked up their first two runs in the top of the first when DeMeyer singled followed by a home run from Brad Comer.

Minocqua tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning on a 2-RBI single by Austin Wanty.

The Rebels got two runs back to regain the lead in the top of the fourth when Josh Randolph grounded out bringing a runner home and Easton Senoraske added an RBI single.

After the Rebels loaded up the bases in the fifth inning when DeMeyer reached first on an error, Brad Quade was hit by a pitch and Tyler Blomdahl walked, resulting in McEnroe being relieved on the mound by Bryce Crabtree, Cole Spaulding grounded out to score DeMeyer and Kurt Zuiker hit a 2-RBI single before he advanced to third on a double by Randolph and then scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 8-2

Minocqua got a run back in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run by Caleb Menzia.

The Rebels batted around the order in the sixth inning when they added four more runs on five hits that included a triple by DeMeyer, a double by Randolph and singles by Comer, Quade and Zuiker.

After Minocqua picked up an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth, the Rebels scored their final two runs in the seventh inning when Senoraske walked and scored and DeMeyer singled and scored.

The Rebels ended up outhitting Minocqua, 12-4, with DeMeyer having four hits alone and Comer, Zuiker and Randolph adding two hits apiece.

With the win, the Rebels improved their overall season record to 2-0 going into Friday’s home game against Tomahawk.

Rebels 14, Minocqua 4

Rebels 2-0-0 2-4-4 2 – 14 12 3

Minocqua 0-0-2 0-1-1 0 – 4 4 3

WP–Jacob DeMeyer; LP–Ryan McEnroe