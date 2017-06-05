Obituary: Eugene J. Russell

Eugene J. Russell, age 67, of Rhinelander, died May 22, 2017, at his home. He was born Sept. 1, 1949 in Milwaukee to Edward and Ruthann (Kowalke) Russell. Eugene attended schools in Milwaukee and then was employed as a Computer Systems Manager. Upon his retirement he and his wife moved to Rhinelander and have lived here since.

Eugene is survived by his wife Susan Dee (Brown); two sons, David Russell of Deerfield, and James (Mandy Storm) Russell of Madison; grandchildren, Liem and Zak; special grandchildren, Kayla and Jocelyn; his sister, Louise (Jon) Sanford of Waupaca; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents

Gene’s family thanks you for spending time to remember the best parts of his life. Although he left us too soon, we know he would absolutely say he had a life full of fun and adventure. From the time he first picked up a fishing rod, he started a life-long love affair with fishing and the outdoors in general. Likewise, his appreciation for woodworking and cars became full-fledged hobbies, where he became accomplished at both. While he loved these things greatly, they were dwarfed by his love of family and friends. Okay, maybe sweets belong in that love-list as well! We will remember him for being a warm and loving person, who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. We know he was especially happy to have spent time with his grandsons, Liem and Zak, who will always be reminded of who grandpa was. He was also a “special grandpa” to Mikayla and Jocelyn, who were like family to him. We can think of no better legacy than for those who loved him to recall just how much fun we had when he was around. Thank you again. Sue, David and Jayme.

There will be a memorial visitation for Eugene Saturday, June 10, from 2-5 p.m. at the Pulaski Inn in Cudahy. A memorial is being established in Eugene’s name and may directed to his family. (Carlson Funeral Home)