 Northwood Golf Club looks to train future generation of golfers

Star Journal Report

Rhinelander’s Northwood Golf Club will host its annual Junior Golf Mini Camp beginning on Monday, June 12. This camp is for young players ages 8-17. The mini camp is conducted by PGA Professional Dan Buckley and RHS Junior Varsity Golf Coach Carole Zierden.

At a cost of $45 per player, from June 12–16, the junior players will learn valuable golf lessons through sessions that include putting, chipping, swing fundamentals, etiquette and more.

“Golf is a wonderful sport. It is designed to teach etiquette, patience, and honesty,” said Dan Buckley, NWGC PGA Professional. “Junior golf programs like the ones you can find here at Northwood help develop our area youth and teach them values that they can put to use both on and off the course.”

Buckley noted the highlight of the camp comes on June 16, when the junior players will put their putting skills to the test and cap off the mini camp putting tournament and celebration.

In addition to the golf mini camp, children (age 8-17) can join the summer Junior Golf League beginning June 22. For $75 for a member and $125 for non-members, over the course of 7 weeks, children can put their mini camp lessons and practice out on the course with Golf Shop Assistants Kevin Webster and Jeff Scandin assisting in continual development.

“You can sign up your children for both the Junior Golf Mini Camp and the Junior Golf League now,” says Dan Buckley. “Stop out to see us or give the golf shop a call at 715-282-6565, extension 2.”

There is also a junior member option for players that are in their senior year of high school and younger. For an entire year, the cost is $140 for each child. The Junior Membership allows players to golf unlimited Monday through Thursday and any time after 1 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.