GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags drop regional final in final minute

RHS ends season 20-4

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Despite the opponent being on the offensive most of the game, the Rhinelander High School girls soccer team stayed close on the scoreboard with Pulaski throughout Saturday’s WIAA Division Regional championship game.

Brooke Schauer scored the game-winning goal with 42 seconds left in the second half to give the No. 2-seeded Red Raiders a 3-2 victory on their home field against the No. 3-seeded Hodags.

RHS scored first 10:03 into the first half when Alayna Franson advanced down the field for an open shot on goal.

The Hodags held the lead for more than 15 minutes before Pulaski’s Maggie Hernandez tied the game at 25:34 with her first of two goals on the hot, sunny afternoon.

The 1-1 tie remained until 8:45 into the second half when Hernandez scored again to put the Red Raiders in front.

After neither team scored again for more than 25 minutes, the Hodags tied the game at 2-2 with 9:59 left in the second half after Sydney Zettler advanced down the field and booted the ball in front of the net where Brooke Mork was able to get a shot past Pulaski goalkeeper Malorie Schultz.

RHS looked like it would be headed for its second postseason overtime game in the row before Schauer finished off the Red Raiders’ late offensive assault by placing the winning goal past Hodags goalkeeper Abby Oettinger.

RHS ended the season 20-4 overall. Pulaski advances to Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 Sectional semifinal at top-seeded Green Bay Southwest.

Pulaski 3, Hodags 2

Hodags 1 1 – 2

Pulaski 1 2 – 3