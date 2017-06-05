GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags drop regional final in final minute

At center, the Hodags' Brooke Mork kicks the ball past Pulaski goalkeeper Malorie Schultz (99) to score Rhinelander's second goal in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. Photos by Kevin Boneske

RHS ends season 20-4

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Despite the opponent being on the offensive most of the game, the Rhinelander High School girls soccer team stayed close on the scoreboard with Pulaski throughout Saturday’s WIAA Division Regional championship game.

Brooke Schauer scored the game-winning goal with 42 seconds left in the second half to give the No. 2-seeded Red Raiders a 3-2 victory on their home field against the No. 3-seeded Hodags.

RHS scored first 10:03 into the first half when Alayna Franson advanced down the field for an open shot on goal.

The Hodags held the lead for more than 15 minutes before Pulaski’s Maggie Hernandez tied the game at 25:34 with her first of two goals on the hot, sunny afternoon.

The 1-1 tie remained until 8:45 into the second half when Hernandez scored again to put the Red Raiders in front.

After neither team scored again for more than 25 minutes, the Hodags tied the game at 2-2 with 9:59 left in the second half after Sydney Zettler advanced down the field and booted the ball in front of the net where Brooke Mork was able to get a shot past Pulaski goalkeeper Malorie Schultz.

RHS looked like it would be headed for its second postseason overtime game in the row before Schauer finished off the Red Raiders’ late offensive assault by placing the winning goal past Hodags goalkeeper Abby Oettinger.

RHS ended the season 20-4 overall. Pulaski advances to Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 Sectional semifinal at top-seeded Green Bay Southwest.

Pulaski 3, Hodags 2

Hodags           1              1 – 2

Pulaski           1              2 – 3

From right, the Hodags' Sydney Zettler (10) kicks the ball while being pursued by Pulaski's Brooke Schauer (2) in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional final. From right, the Hiodags' Isabelle Haverkampf knocks over Pulaski's Nicole Mooren (17) in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional final. From right, the Hodags' Lauren Fabich (8) advances the ball while Pulaski's Gilian Holder (11) sets up on defense in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From right, the Hodags' Lauren Fabich (8) advances the ball past Pulaski's Gilian Holder (11) in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. In front, the Hodags' Alayna Franson (16) has an open shot to score the first goal in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From left, the Hodags' Alayna Franson (16) celebrates scoring the first goal with Lauren Fabich in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. The Hodags' Lauren Fabich (8) congratulates Alayna Franson on scoring the first goal in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From left, Pulaski's Gilian Holder (11) and the Hodags' Alayna Franson (16) pursue the ball in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From left, Pulaski's Gilian Holder and the Hodags' Sydney Zettler (10) battle for the ball in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From right, the Hodags' Sydney Zettler (10) and Pulaski's Gilian Holder battle for the ball in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. In front from left, Pulaski's Vanessa Grunwald advances the ball while being pursued by the Hodags' Isabelle Haverkampf (6) in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From right, the Hodags' Sydney Zettler (10) advances the ball while being pursued by Pulaski's Vanessa Grunwald in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From right, the Hodags' Alayna Franson (16) and Pulaski's Katelyn Spurlock (13) battle for the ball in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From right, the Hodags' Alayna Franson (16) and Pulaski's Katelyn Spurlock (13) battle for the ball in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From right, the Hodags' Grace Heck (4) battles for the ball with Pulaski's Maddie Jubert (10) in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From right, the Hodags' Lauryn Cook (12) battles for the ball with Pulaski's Nicole Mooren (17) in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From left, the Hodags' Anna Sturzl (18) battles for the ball with Pulaski's Katelyn Spurlock (13) in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. In front from right, the Hodags' Anna Sturzl (18) advances the ball while being pursued by Pulaski's Katelyn Spurlock (13) in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. Hodags goalkeeper Abby Oettinger (22) kicks the ball out of the defensive zone in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From right, the Hodags' Brooke Mork advances the ball in front of Pulaski's Danielle Paschke in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From left, the Hodags' Emma Hjelle (5) controls the ball while being pursued by Pulaski's Maggie Hernandez (14) in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From right, the Hodags' Sydney Zettler (10) advances the ball in front of Pulaski's Maggie Hernandez (14) to set up Rhinelander's second goal in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. In front from left, the Hodags' Kenedy Van Zile (19) advances the ball while being pursued by Pulaski's Peyton Ford (16) in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From right, Hodags head coach Dan Millot congratulates Pulaski head coach Clete Gerhartz on the Red Raiders winning Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski. From left, the Hodags shake hands with the Pulaski players following the Red Raiders winning Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game at Pulaski.
