Nurse questions need for two hospitals

Editor,

What a SHAME if this second “hospital,” within a mile or minutes of an existing one is okayed, while people around the world and even here in the United States are struggling to obtain even minimal health care.

In many areas there is NO immediately available medical source.

In foreign countries especially, people must travel for miles to reach periodically available medical sources.

Please sit down and work together to form one great facility. Then I would suggest sending a portion of the saved funds to some of the numerous organizations that can help those desperately in need; I receive almost monthly requests in the mail and have to think all involved in this “dispute” do, too. There are plenty of programs asking for funds to help our active military members and veterans in many different ways. A good place to invest some of those extra dollars, don’t you think?

Here’s a suggestion to all involved: Pull out your corporate mission statements and READ them!

Kate White, R.N., Rhinelander

Writer commends supervisor Mott

Editor,

I would like to commend Bob Mott for standing up for Oneida County and for the health of our incredible lakes. It is what a county board supervisor is supposed to do. Too many supervisors are willing to roll over and play dead on this issue. Our lakes are more important than that.

The controversial law that is at issue was created by sticking it into a state budget bill so it would receive little public scrutiny and no public hearing. The overwhelming opposition to the proposed Law received at Tom Tiffany’s office were just dismissed and ignored. Many county boards passed resolutions opposing it. We finally had hearings on this law, but not until after it was already law, and after counties spent thousands of tax dollars trying to figure out what to do with it.

You could call this law underhanded, despicable, or corrupt, but democratic it is not.

In fact, this law was deliberately designed to deny due process to the actual owners of the waters that this law impacts. The legislature has constitutional responsibilities to protect our lakes under the Public Trust Doctrine.

This means that the law is literal legislative betrayal of the public trust and is a perversion of the legislature’s responsibilities.

Oneida County has legitimate cause to reject the changes that would be caused by this law because it would negatively impact our lakes.

Thanks to Bob Mott for setting a leadership example on protecting our lakes for future generations to enjoy as we all have.

Karl A. Fate, Rhinelander