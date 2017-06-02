Positive reward

Star Journal Report

Good behavior can have positive results. That’s a lesson students at Rhinelander High School learned Wednesday when the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program rewarded students who demonstrated positive behavior with games and other activities, as well as prizes donated by area businesses.

PBIS is a program that focuses on collecting and analyzing data on student behaviors, in order to encourage a school environment of respect and rapport and to reinforce the positive behaviors demonstrated by students.

The fifth annual PBIS car giveaway was held Wednesday at Mike Webster Stadium. Freshman Lisa White won the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer, when her key started the ignition. The vehicle was donated to RHS by Rhinelander GM and refurbished by students through the support of local businesses and PBIS.

A few photos of the day’s events, courtesy of Bob Mainhardt.