Positive reward

Caitlyn Harris takes a whack at the car to benefit Northwoods Alliance for Temporary Housing (NATH).

Star Journal Report

Good behavior can have positive results. That’s a lesson students at Rhinelander High School learned Wednesday when the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program rewarded students who demonstrated positive behavior with games and other activities, as well as prizes donated by area businesses.

PBIS is a program that focuses on collecting and analyzing data on student behaviors, in order to encourage a school environment of respect and rapport and to reinforce the positive behaviors demonstrated by students.

The fifth annual PBIS car giveaway was held Wednesday at Mike Webster Stadium. Freshman Lisa White won the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer, when her key started the ignition. The vehicle was donated to RHS by Rhinelander GM and refurbished by students through the support of local businesses and PBIS.

A few photos of the day’s events, courtesy of Bob Mainhardt.

Alyssa Mitchell swings at the wiffle ball during a game. Caitlyn Harris takes a whack at the car to benefit Northwoods Alliance for Temporary Housing (NATH). The Rhinelander High School band lead the student body to Mike Webster Stadium for the car and prize giveaway. Freshman Lisa White stands by the vehicle she won as part of the RHS PBIS program. Jared Haug and Reese Flores took part in the three-egged race in attempt to beat the 36-second time set earlier in the day. Students spent time in the sun participating in a coloring activity in the courtyard. Faith Bartelt, Ms. Thompson, Carmen Incha, Shandi Peitsch, and Seth Bowen performed as the Revolutionists to the song "My Shot" from the musical Hamilton. They won the lip synch contest Wednesday during the PBIS activity day. Three other groups performed during the contest.
<
>
Faith Bartelt, Ms. Thompson, Carmen Incha, Shandi Peitsch, and Seth Bowen performed as the Revolutionists to the song "My Shot" from the musical Hamilton. They won the lip synch contest Wednesday during the PBIS activity day. Three other groups performed during the contest.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Rhinelander takes in over $83,000 in first-quarter PRAT revenue

Comments comments

Suspects in drug bust revealed

Comments comments