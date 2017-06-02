Obituary: Brandon S. Lawton

Brandon S. Lawton, age 35 of Rhinelanderdied Sunday, May 28, 2017 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 22, 1981 in Madison to Debra Lawton. He was a 2000 graduate of Reedsburg High School. He attended Madison Area Technical College where he earned his degree as an Automotive Technician. He received his ASE Certification as a Master Automotive Technician. Brandon continued his education and eventually received a GM Platinum Certification.

He was united in marriage to Fawn M. Valley on July 26, 2003 at St. John Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. In June of 2007, Brandon and his family moved to Rhinelander. He was employed with dealerships in the area as a Master Automotive Technician and was an Adjunct Automotive Instructor at Nicolet College. Brandon was a member of the BIER Club of Rhinelander, and a member of WWA.

He loved fishing with his friends, hunting with his grandfather and painting with his kids. But most of all, he loved his children and enjoyed playing board games, especially chess. He will be forever remembered for his pranks with his B Buddy, Brooke, and sharing his knowledge and his love of cars with his son, Hunter.

Brandon is survived by his wife, Fawn; his children, Hunter and Brooke Lawton; his mother, Debra Lawton; two sisters, Elizabeth Lawton and Amy (Levi) Lawton-Borntrager, all of Baraboo; maternal grandparents, Warren and Jan Fuller of Green Bay; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, three uncles and one aunt. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in Brandon's name for his children's education and can be mailed to P.O. Box 1611 Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501.