Northwoods radiologist receives ambassador award

Star Journal Report

A Rhinelander physician was recently honored with the 2017 Rural Health Ambassador award. Dr. Theodore Shinners, radiologist and technology medical director at Ministry Saint Mary’s Hospital, receive the recognition from the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperating (RWHC).

The award recognizes health care employees at RWHC hospitals who have gone above the call of duty in promoting their respective organizations, while making “significant contributions to rural health,” according to a press release.

“As an advocate for patient safety, Dr. Shinners has, and continues to go above and beyond the call of duty to passionately promote the advancements in radiation dose reduction established at Ministry Saint Mary’s and bring those processes, practices and protocols to neighboring rural hospital imaging centers in the State of Wisconsin,” said Ministry Saint Mary’s Chief Operating Office Laurie Oungst.

Oungst also noted that Shinners was recognized for countless hours spent working with suppliers to ensure imaging equipment purchased supplies the lowest dose possible with the highest image quality.

“He also works with the lead technicians to ensure they have the tools and education they need to operate the equipment to ensure appropriate tests are ordered to maximize the use of the technology and minimize patient exposure,” added Oungst.

Fourteen individuals from across the state received awards from the RWHC this year. Incorporated in 1979, RWHC is recognized as one of the country’s earliest and most successful models for networking among rural hospitals. It is owned and operated by 40 acute, medical-surgical hospitals and offers members a range of shared services to meet local community needs including staffing, consulting, management, networking and education.