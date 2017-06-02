Local events are entertainment for everyone

Making Tracks

By Maggie Steffen

Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce Director

Hello June! Much like you, the Chamber is more than ready to get this summer started. We are doing just that on June 10 — a fantastic day to make your way to the newly renovated downtown. Back for its 31st year, Art Fair on the Courthouse Lawn sponsored by Dr. Foster & Smith and for the second year, the Second Saturday in June Car Show which are both sharing the courthouse area. Combine these events with the Master Gardner’s plant sale and Downtown Rhinelander’s Bikes and Burgers and you have a full day.

Every Saturday at Pioneer Park from 8 a.m. to noon, you can gather locally-grown veggies, produce, meats and other homemade products at The Hodag Farmers Market. While there, you can once again make almost a day of it by exploring the Historical Museum Complex. The logging museum, train depot, school house, CCC building, outboard motor display and the fire barn provides a historic look back at Rhinelander.

Still looking for more? The Concerts on The Riverwalk at Trig’s band shelter will be kicking off the season on June 21 with the Rhinelander Area Community Band. Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. you can enjoy live music and free popcorn. There are a few benches, but bring your own lawn chair and you’ll be guaranteed the best seat in the house.

It’s just getting started so be sure to check the community calendars for the upcoming events.

We are fortunate to be living in such a fantastic (and summer fun) community. If you are an area business and haven’t become a partner/member of the Chamber, we’d love to talk with you. Supporting the community by supporting your Chamber is what it is all about. Helping each other keep us vibrant and thriving community.

The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, 450 W. Kemp St., is open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Maggie Steffen can be reached at 715-365-7464 or visit the Chamber at ExploreRhinelander.org.