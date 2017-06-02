GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags win D2 tourney opener in overtime

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The No. 3-seeded Rhinelander High School girls soccer team opened WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament play Thursday with a 3-2 overtime victory over No. 6-seeded Marshfield at Mike Webster Stadium.

The Hodags advance to the regional final set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday when they play at No. 2-seeded Pulaski, which opened the tournament with a 5-0 victory over No. 7-seeded Merrill.