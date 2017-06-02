GIRLS SOCCER: Hodags win D2 tourney opener in overtime

From left, the Hodags' Anna Sturzl (18) battles for the ball with Marshfield's Molly Field (3) in Thursday's WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament game at Mike Webster Stadium. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The No. 3-seeded Rhinelander High School girls soccer team opened WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament play Thursday with a 3-2 overtime victory over No. 6-seeded Marshfield at Mike Webster Stadium.

The Hodags advance to the regional final set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday when they play at No. 2-seeded Pulaski, which opened the tournament with a 5-0 victory over No. 7-seeded Merrill.

At right, the Hodags' Isabelle Haverkampf (6) finds the back of the net off this steal in Thursday's WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament game against Marshfield. In front, the Hodags' Alayna Franson advances the ball in Thursday's WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament game against Marshfield. The Hodags' Anna Sturzl is open in front of the Marshfield goal in Thursday's WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament game at Mike Webster Stadium. The Hodags celebrate a goal by Anna Sturzl in Thursday's WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament game against Marshfield. At right, the Hodags' Alayna Franson (16) advances the ball in Thursday's WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament game against Marshfield. In front at right, the Hodags' Lauren Fabich battles for the ball in Thursday's WIAA Regional Tournament game against Marshfield. At left, the Hodags' Sydney Zettler kicks the ball in Thursday's WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament game against Marshfield. The Hodags' Kenedy Van Zile (19) controls the ball Thursday against Marshfield.
