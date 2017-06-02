BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags’ season ends in regional final

RHS finishes 17-6 overall

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After being up by a run going into the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday, the No. 6-seeded Rhinelander High School baseball team gave up three runs and ended up losing its WIAA Division 1 Regional Tournament final at No. 3-seeded De Pere, 4-2.

The Hodags took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second when Brad Quade led off with a single and Tyler Blomdahl homered off of Redbirds starting pitcher Matt Freeman.

De Pere got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning when Jordan Esser singled, stole second and reached home on an error.

The Redbirds took the lead in the bottom of the fifth when they loaded the bases after Lucas Reynolds walked, Hunter Staniske was hit by a pitch and Jacob Enli singled with RHS’s Jacob DeMeyer on the mound. Esser then flew out to left field to bring home Reynolds and Jake Fietz doubled to score Staniske and Enli.

DeMeyer, who worked the first five innings, recorded the loss after giving up three earned runs out of the four scored on five hits with four walks and a hit batter while striking out four. Freeman went 6 1/3 innings in picking up the pitching victory, allowing two earned runs on four hits with a walk while striking out four.

The Hodags ended their season 17-6 overall. De Pere advanced to Tuesday’s sectional semifinal at Wausau West to face No. 7-seeded Bay Port, which won its regional final by upsetting No. 2-seeded Wausau West in nine innings, 13-12.

De Pere 4, Hodags 2

Hodags 0-2-0 0-0-0 0 – 2 4 2

De Pere 0-0-0 1-3-0 X – 4 5 0

WP–Matt Freeman; LP–Jacob DeMeyer