BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags conquer Trojans in D1 tourney opener, 12-1

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A dozen runs in the first three frames ended up being more than enough scoring for the No. 6-seeded Rhinelander High School baseball team to win Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 Regional Tournament opener at home in five innings over No. 11-seeded Green Bay Southwest, 12-1.

Brad Comer picked up the complete-game pitching victory for the Hodags, allowing an earned run on three hits with three walks while striking out two. Trojans starter Marcus Rauschenbach pitched 1 2/3 innings and took the loss, giving up four earned runs out of the seven scored on five hits with five walks.

Green Bay Southwest scored its only run in the top of the first when J.T. Bolssen singled, stole second and then reached home on a single by Rauschenbach.

RHS scored three runs in the first inning on four hits that included a double by Jacob DeMeyer and singles by Easton Senoraske, Cole Spaulding and Alec Modrow.

The Hodogs batted around the order in the bottom of the second when they added four runs on only one hit with an RBI single by Comer and Rauschenbach left the mound after giving up four walks in the inning with Trojans reliever Cameron Crawford recording the final out.

RHS sent 11 batters to the plate in the third inning when five more runs scored and Crawford left the mound after walking four batters and striking out one. Ian Way relieved Crawford and gave up two walks and a pair of hits that included a 2-RBI single by Modrow.

With the win, the Hodags advance to Thursday’s regional final at No. 3-seeded De Pere.

Hodags 12, Trojans 1 (5 innings)

Trojans 1-0-0 0-0 – 1 3 1

Hodags 3-4-5 0-X – 12 7 1

WP–Brad Comer; LP–Marcus Rauschenbach