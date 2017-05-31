BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags conquer Trojans in D1 tourney opener, 12-1

At right, the Hodags' Easton Senoraske slides into home plate to score in Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 Regional Tournament game at Stafford Field against Green Bay Southwest. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A dozen runs in the first three frames ended up being more than enough scoring for the No. 6-seeded Rhinelander High School baseball team to win Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 Regional Tournament opener at home in five innings over No. 11-seeded Green Bay Southwest, 12-1.

Brad Comer picked up the complete-game pitching victory for the Hodags, allowing an earned run on three hits with three walks while striking out two. Trojans starter Marcus Rauschenbach pitched 1 2/3 innings and took the loss, giving up four earned runs out of the seven scored on five hits with five walks.

Green Bay Southwest scored its only run in the top of the first when J.T. Bolssen singled, stole second and then reached home on a single by Rauschenbach.

RHS scored three runs in the first inning on four hits that included a double by Jacob DeMeyer and singles by Easton Senoraske, Cole Spaulding and Alec Modrow.

The Hodogs batted around the order in the bottom of the second when they added four runs on only one hit with an RBI single by Comer and Rauschenbach left the mound after giving up four walks in the inning with Trojans reliever Cameron Crawford recording the final out.

RHS sent 11 batters to the plate in the third inning when five more runs scored and Crawford left the mound after walking four batters and striking out one. Ian Way relieved Crawford and gave up two walks and a pair of hits that included a 2-RBI single by Modrow.

With the win, the Hodags advance to Thursday’s regional final at No. 3-seeded De Pere.

Hodags 12, Trojans 1 (5 innings)

Trojans 1-0-0 0-0 –   1 3 1

Hodags 3-4-5 0-X – 12 7 1

WP–Brad Comer; LP–Marcus Rauschenbach

The Hodags' Brad Comer delivers a pitch Tuesday against Green Bay Southwest. From right, the Hodags' Tait Spencer keeps the Green Bay Southwest runner close at first base in Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 Tournament game at Stafford Field. The Hodags' Easton Senoraske (9) swings away in Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 Regional Tournament game against Green Bay Southwest. The Hodags' Brad Comer swings away Tuesday against Green Bay Southwest. In front at right, the Hodags' Easton Senoraske awaits his time at bat Tuesday against Green Bay Southwest. From right, the Hodags' Tyler Blomdahl runs past Matt Rudolph in Tuesday's home playoff game against Green Bay Southwest. The Hodags' Brad Comer (2) delivers a pitch in Tuesday's home playoff game against Green Bay Southwest. At left, the Hodags' Tyler Blomdahl (23) swings away in Tuesday's home playoff game against Green Bay Southwest. From right, the Hodags' Cole Spaulding (17) is congratulated by Easton Senoraske (9) with Brad Quade (8) looking on it back during Tuesday's home playoff game against Green Bay Southwest.
<
>
From right, the Hodags' Cole Spaulding (17) is congratulated by Easton Senoraske (9) with Brad Quade (8) looking on it back during Tuesday's home playoff game against Green Bay Southwest.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Decision on proposed Marshfield Clinic hospital addition in Minocqua delayed to June 14

Comments comments

Rhinelander-area man faces felony for dog’s death

Comments comments

Rhinelander takes in over $83,000 in first-quarter PRAT revenue

Comments comments

Shea Petersen to play women’s hockey at CUW

Comments comments