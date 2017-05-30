Obituary: Jean M. Agan

Jean M. Agan, age 77, of Three Lakes and formerly of Illinois, died Friday, May 26, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born June 20, 1939, in Moline, Ill. to Ralph and Ruth (Norton) Bates. Jean is survived by her children, Karen (Mark) Patterson and Kevin Agan, both of Three Lakes; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce (Larry) Graves of Mt. Sterling, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Agan; son, Kenneth Agan and a brother, George Bates. A private memorial service for family and friends will take place later this summer. (Carlson Funeral Home)