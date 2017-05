STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls softball team closed out its season Friday when the No. 4-seeded Hodags lost their WIAA Division 2 Regional final in six innings at top-seeded Rice Lake, 11-1.

RHS ended the season 13-10 overall, while Rice Lake advanced to host Tuesday’s sectional semifinal against No. 3-seeded Mosinee, which won its regional final in nine innings over No. 2-seeded Antigo/White Lake, 8-6.